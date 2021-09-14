News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: More students sent home as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

More students have been sent home in New Brunswick as the province announces 35 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Another person has contracted legionnaires’ disease in the Moncton region, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to eight. Plus, the province’s First Nations leaders have issued a plea for government action to stem the growing problem of youth suicide in the province. And the provincial government has unveiled plans for a new $60-million courthouse in downtown Fredericton.