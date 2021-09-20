News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Mask mandate for public indoor spaces to return as of Wednesday

As of Wednesday, New Brunswickers will have to go back to wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. The move was announced on Monday by Premier Blaine Higgs as the province recorded 199 new COVID-19 cases over the previous three days. Also tonight, voters have just a few hours to cast their ballots in the federal election with polls closing at 8:30 p.m., and CBC’s Jacques Poitras, Rachel Cave and Shane Magee will have the latest from some of the province’s key ridings.