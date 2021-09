News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Liberal Jenica Atwin defeats Conservative Andrea Johnson in tight Fredericton race

Liberal Jenica Atwin has defeated Conservative Andrea Johnson in the Fredericton riding, with final votes being tallied two days after federal election day. New Brunswickers are putting their masks back on and keeping their proof of vaccination handy as new COVID-19 vaccination rules take effect today. And a nursing home in Sackville reports 23 people there are now sick with COVID-19.