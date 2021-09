News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Fredericton High School students get lesson in cultural sensitivity after offensive photos emerge

Fredericton High School is educating students in cultural sensitivity after members of the graduating class dressed up in offensive outfits for photo day. Public Health announces 65 new COVID-19 cases on the eve of new safety measures coming into effect. And successful hunters are starting to come out of the woods after the first day of the fall moose hunt.