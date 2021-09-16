News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Dr. Jennifer Russell talks about impact of rising COVID-19 cases on health-care system

With New Brunswick on track to record 100 new cases of COVID-19 daily, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks about the impact it could have on the province’s health-care system. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole campaigns in Saint John — the second federal leader in as many days to make election stops in the province. And Via Rail’s Ocean line is back, but advocates call for changes.