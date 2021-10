News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Despite pandemic, province projects surplus of $38 million

It’s not what you might expect during a pandemic, but the New Brunswick government is projecting a surplus of $38 million this year. Plus, a murder trial is underway in Fredericton for the man accused of killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson in 2019. And the province set another grim record Wednesday, with five new COVID-19 deaths.