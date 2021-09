News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Coroner’s inquest begins in fatal police shooting of Rodney Levi

A coroner’s inquest begins into the death of Rodney Levi, a Metepenagiag First Nation man who was shot and killed by RCMP in June 2020. Plus, two more people, both in their 80s, died from COVID-19. And opposition leaders are demanding changes before they'll join Premier Blaine Higgs's revived all-party cabinet committee on COVID.