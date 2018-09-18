Higgs says don't split vote while mirroring People's Alliance used auto HST promise

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs announced today that he is promising to eliminate the sales tax on used vehicles — a similar promise previously made by the People's Alliance.

Higgs said, if elected, would only charge HST on the actual price of vehicle.

He would eliminate the front licence plate, and offer tax payers the option to renew their registration every two years.

He said that his government would make it easier for New Brunswickers to get their vehicle on the road.

"We can change that," he said. "The goal here is to do right by all."

Similar to People's Alliance promise

But the People's Alliance said the PCs are taking the promise right out of their 2014 platform.

"The PC party took their promise right out of the People's Alliance 2014 platform, basically word for word," said People's Alliance spokesperson Wes Gullison.

He said since that promise the party has done more research to ensure those promises are the best ones.

"The people have told us that front plates are redundant and we will eliminate that need," he said in an email.

He went on to say that the party would create one-time registration at the time of transfer.

It would also get rid of the HST completely on used private vehicle sales.

"This will be paid for by eliminating corporate hand outs which currently cost tax payers over $200 million per year.," Gullison said.

Gullison argues that the PC's plan doesn't create any cost savings where their plan does.

But Higgs admitted while their plans are similar it isn't worth taking a chance on the People's Alliance.

"Why would you take a chance on the People's Alliance which can effectively have another four years of Brian Gallant by splitting the vote," Higgs told reporters.

Other parties response

Green Party spokesperson Shannon Clermont said the Greens also believe there should be no HST on used vehicles.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant said it comes down to showing fairness to all New Brunswickers when it comes to selling these cars.



"We also want to make sure that we do politics in a way that we are transparent and very clear about our plans," he said in an email. "We should be focused on long-term, strategic investments to create more opportunities and a fairer economy, not be using these types of announcements to try and gain political swing."

The NDP didn't respond to CBC's request for comment on this issue.