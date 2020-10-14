Kingswood lawsuit wouldn't trigger disciplinary action unless proven true, says law society

The head of the New Brunswick Law Society says just because a lawyer has been sued doesn't mean they will immediately be suspended or even investigated by the organization.

Marc Richard, executive director of the law society, said an investigation into whether the code of conduct has been violated is usually only triggered by a written complaint against a lawyer, or a judge's decision against a lawyer who is being sued.

Richard said this is the case for Fredericton lawyer Stephen Hill and his law partners Paul Elliott and Chipp McCrea. The three have been sued by Kingswood Golf Course owner Brian Johnson, who alleges that negligence, deceit and the mishandling of funds cost him millions of dollars.

The lawyers have not filed their statements of defence, and none of Johnson's allegations have been tested in court

Richard said the lawsuit at this point is a set of unproven allegations, and it would be unfair to punish lawyers if there hasn't been a finding of fault.

"These are allegations," he said. "He's still entitled to practise because, I mean, all the lawyers in the province —that's why they carry liability insurance. Sometimes they get sued, and doesn't mean that they're negligent, or doesn't mean that they've been found guilty."

Kingswood CEO Brian Johnson has accused his former lawyer and the lawyer's firm of deceit, fraud and negligence, among other allegations. (CBC)

Johnson has filed a long list of allegations, focusing mostly on Hill's conduct and actions after he was hired in 2015 to help with a $42 million hotel project in Hanwell, southwest of Fredericton.

The lawsuit alleges Hill defrauded the company "through his actions, inactions, breaches of contract, breaches of fiduciary duty, negligence, deceit and defalcations and through a scheme by him to deliberately deceive and defraud."

Negligence alone is not enough

The law society is an independent body that holds lawyers to account for their conduct inside and outside the courtroom. All lawyers are beholden to a code of professional conduct.

The 146-page document outlines what is appropriate when it comes to conduct around clients, jurors, judges, and witnesses. It also outlines confidentiality rules, how lawyers can market their services, and what constitutes a conflict of interest.

Richard said if a written complaint is made, or a judge rules against the lawyer, the discipline committee would start an investigation, and decide if the lawyer acted against the code.

He said this is a different standard than a civil court.

For example, negligence alone is not against the code of conduct, but gross negligence is. So if a judge finds a lawyer was negligent, the committee would have to decide if there was a pattern of negligence, and if the lawyer took on a case while knowing they were not competent enough for it.

"Until he's found guilty, the law society is not involved," Richard said.

If a committee finds the lawyer was guilty, it has the power to reprimand, fine, suspend or disbar them.