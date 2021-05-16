Pro-Palestinian rally held in Fredericton amid escalating Middle East violence

More than 150 people gathered in downtown Fredericton Sunday afternoon to denounce violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

The latest developments in the confrontation between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants saw more deadly airstrikes from Israel into Gaza on Sunday.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and at least 42 people died, Palestinian medics said Sunday.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 16 women and 10 children were among the dead, with more than 50 people wounded, and rescue efforts are still underway.

Supporters in Fredericton waved the Palestinian flag and held signs overhead while chanting in solidarity with Palestinians.

Laila Abuamer and Rania Al-Chalabi organized Sunday's demonstration. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Laila Abuamer, one of the organizers of the rally, has family in Gaza.

"What's happening is so unfair," she said. "The children, women and families are being attacked and being kicked out of their homes."

Abuamer said she receives videos from her family with sounds of bombs and airstrikes in the middle of the night.

"They're living [in] fear all the time of losing their homes, losing their land at any moment and losing their loved ones," she said.

The Fredericton rally is among several demonstrations held over the weekend in Canada.

A young boy shows his support for the Palestinians at a rally in Fredericton on Sunday. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Fredericton police monitored the rally, but it remained peaceful.

Rania Al-Chalabi, another organizer, said holding the demonstration is her way of helping her loved ones in the Palestinian territories.

"And letting them know that they are not alone they're voices are heard. Their leaders are silent, but us people are not silent."

Pro-Palestinian supporters are shown at a demonstration in Fredericton. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The Israeli air assault early Sunday was the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza nearly a week ago.