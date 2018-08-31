Private woodlots to get larger market share to supply mills in new plan

The Higgs government plans to give private woodlots a larger share of the market to supply large mills in New Brunswick while freezing the amount coming from publicly-owned Crown land.

Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland announced the moves Thursday morning, saying the change will help spur more economic growth among private woodlots.

"This is the progressive realization of a worthy ideal" that the Progressive Conservatives first promised in last year's election campaign, Holland said.

"I feel very proud to be able to talk about this, the next layer of the work we're doing to create that forest for the future," he said.

Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland wouldn't say whether the changes are to comply with 2015 recommendations or to win back the province's exemption from U.S. tariffs. (CBC)

Holland didn't cite a specific percentage of wood that private woodlots would provide to mills. But with their supply growing while the amount from Crown land staying the same, the private share is likely to grow.

Auditor General Kim MacPherson wrote in a report in 2015 saying the provincial government was not complying with a section of the Crown Lands and Forests Act.

That law says the minister of natural resources "shall ensure that private woodlots are a source of wood supply consistent with the principles of proportional supply and sustained yield."

MacPherson said at the time that while private woodlot sales were growing, they represented a shrinking share of overall wood sales to mills in the province.

U.S. lumber lobbyists relied in part on MacPherson's report when it demanded the Trump administration impose tariffs on New Brunswick wood.

The province's industry was traditionally exempt from American softwood duties. But U.S. companies said wood from Crown land was becoming a larger share of the market and had reached the level where mills should be considered unfairly subsidized.

They complained the share of Crown wood had jumped to 51 per cent in 2013 from 41 per cent in 2004, and was likely to grow again under the forestry plan put in place by the previous Progressive Conservative government.

Major forestry companies denounced the conclusions as "false allegations" and called on the province to refute the auditor general's findings.

Auditor General Kim MacPherson reported that the province was not complying with a section of the Crown Lands and Forests Act in 2015. The section ensures that private woodlots are utilized properly. (CBC)

But when the U.S. government agreed to end New Brunswick's traditional exemption from tariffs in 2017, slapping duties of 20.8 percent on most of the wood from the province, then-opposition leader Blaine Higgs said it was time to revisit the forestry plan.

Holland wouldn't say Thursday whether his changes are designed to comply with MacPherson's 2015 recommendations or to win back New Brunswick's exemption from U.S. tariffs.

He said the changes were "a reflection of what we're hearing on the ground to ensure we've got systems that are working" and said trade officials were working on the issue of American trade measures.

Holland also wouldn't say how large forestry companies were reacting to the news they won't be allowed to increase the amount of wood they cut on leased Crown land.

He said he didn't speak to all of the affected companies ahead of the public announcement, but in the discussions he did have, "all of the conversations were centred around opportunities."

He also said he pointed out that the PCs had promised these changes in the last election.