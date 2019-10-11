Feds say province could face penalties if it doesn't cover private-clinic abortions

The federal health minister says charging residents for abortions is a breach of the Health Act, and is threatening penalties if New Brunswick doesn't fall in line.

This comes after New Brunswick's only private abortion clinic, Clinic 554 in Fredericton, said it can't keep operating without provincial funding.

New Brunswick does not fund out-of-hospital abortions, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to fix during the last election.

In the newest Canada Health Act Annual Report, Minister Patty Hajdu singled out New Brunswick and Ontario, where she says there are "persistent barriers" to abortion access.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says charging residents out-of-pocket for services that are supposed to be insured means the province could lose some transfer payment funds. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

She wrote letters to the provinces in July, alerting them that patient charges for surgical abortions would be considered extra-billing and user charges, and would result in reductions of health transfer payments.

"Health Canada continues to consult with the health ministries of New Brunswick and Ontario on this issue," the report said.

New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government has had the same response since Clinic 554 announced its closure: The province claims its position on abortions remains unchanged from that of the previous Liberal government, and that abortions are available in hospitals in New Brunswick.

As a response to a request for an interview, New Brunswick Health Department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said the province still believes it's meeting the requirements under the Canada Health Act.

"We are working with the Federal government to address their concerns," he said. "We want to ensure the Federal Minister of Health has a full and accurate understanding of the services provided in New Brunswick."

In a statement, Clinic 554 manager Valerie Edelman said they are pleased with Hajdu's report.

She said Higgs and Health Minister Ted Flemming have been denying the existence of an abortion access problem "without even reviewing the facts presented to them."

She said the clinic hopes this report will convince Higgs and Flemming to "take this portfolio seriously."

"[The] province can't keep denying people coverage of abortions in our Fredericton clinic and telling them to go travel to a hospital in Moncton, or Halifax or take a pill when these three options are just not possible for everyone," she said.

"The Provincial Government still has an opportunity to protect our health transfers, and we hope they take the opportunity seriously."

Clinic 554 is the only private abortion clinic in the province, and the only place people can get abortions in Fredericton. The other options are two hospitals in Moncton — the Moncton Hospital and the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre — and the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

What are extra-billing and user charges?

According to the report, extra-billing is what insured patients pay when doctors and clinics charge for medical care privately. Similarly, a user charge is a fee patients have to pay to get insured health care services.

The federal government considers user charges and extra-billing as barriers to healthcare access, because if a service is insured, patients shouldn't have to pay out-of-pocket.

The Act says if there's extra-billing or user charges in a province, a mandatory dollar-for-dollar deduction will be taken out of health transfer charges. New Brunswick relies heavily on transfer charges to keep the healthcare system afloat.

In 2019 British Columbia lost $32-million in federal health-care transfer payments that were withheld by Ottawa as a penalty for extra-billing, the amount patients paid out-of-pocket in that province.

It's not clear how much money would be withheld from transfer payments because of the province's refusal to pay for out-of-hospital abortions, if the federal government decides to do so. Women who go to Clinic 554 for an abortion have to pay around $850.

According to the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, in 2018 New Brunswick residents had 507 abortions, but that number does not include abortions done in Clinic 554 that year.