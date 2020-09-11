Anti-cheating software in use at UNB provokes privacy concerns among students

The University of New Brunswick's use of software that records students' webcams during online exams is sparking pushback — and questions over how the data will be used.

The program Respondus Lockdown is downloaded on a student's computer and takes control of on-screen activity, the microphone and webcam to record during a test. In some instances it also requires a room scan with the camera.

UNB Student Union president Sean Mackenzie said he's hearing concerns about security and privacy.

"It is a lot for a student to not only turn on their camera and kind of let someone into their home that way, but allow it to be recorded," he said.

The university rolled out the software late in the fall semester as a pilot in the engineering department. Most UNB courses have been delivered remotely during the pandemic.

Respondus is designed to catch and deter cheating, by restricting computer functions, and through the use of artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology.

Sean Mackenzie, the president of the UNB Student Union, wants the university to create a formal policy on testing and says it should include options. (Submitted by Sean Mackenzie )

Several Canadian universities, including McMaster and the University of Ottawa , also received criticism over privacy after rolling out the software earlier this year.

A similar proctoring program used by Western University experienced a security breach last fall.

Added stress for exams

Grace Pelkey, the student union's vice-president internal, said the transition to studying from home has been challenging.

"They're writing tests with children running around or with a bunch or roommates and that's never ideal," she said. "So adding Respondus onto this and having to be recorded while you write a test is more stressful than it used to be."

Pelkey is hearing from people who want clarity on how the software works.

"There have definitely been some struggles for students, because one person's telling them one thing and then another person is telling them another," she said.

Students are able to request an alternative to Respondus if they have "environmental concerns," according to an internal list of guidelines obtained by CBC News.

Grace Pelkey, vice-president internal for the UNB Student Union, says the transition to online learning was stressful even before the controversial anti-cheating software was adopted. (Submitted by Grace Pelkey)

The document asks instructors to be aware that two features of the program, a student photo check and the webcam room scan, "may present a concern for student privacy and human rights."

The university also encourages students to close and uninstall Respondus after completing an exam and to choose a neutral background while being recorded. Professors can view videos if they believe a student has cheated.

Mackenzie said he understands administering an exam online presents new challenges. But he'd like to see the university create a formal policy for testing — including alternative options.

'Minimal information needed'

Respondus is a U.S.-based company that works with more than 2,000 universities and says it proctors about two million online exams each week.

The terms of use, which vary by region and are available on its website, note "random samples of video and/or audio recordings" might be collected and can be shared with "researchers under contract."

Jodi Feeney, COO of Respondus Inc., said the University of New Brunswick has chosen to opt out of sharing data for research purposes.

"Respondus collects the minimal information needed to perform the required service for the institution," she wrote in an email.

Feeney said the company has never experienced a breach and has significant security protocols in place. Data collected is owned and controlled by the university and information such as email addresses, phone numbers and grades are not stored.

The University of New Brunswick says all test-proctoring software is reviewed by its privacy office. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

A school using the service can retain data for up to five years.

The University of New Brunswick did not make anyone available for an interview.

Spokesperson Heather Campbell said administrators are reviewing different approaches to online learning and instructors are encouraged to choose alternatives to an exam whenever possible.

"UNB's approach to online assessment aims to balance the importance of academic integrity with the technical or environmental constraints with which students may be experiencing," she said in an emailed statement.

Campbell said proctoring software is reviewed by the university's privacy office.

Little evidence software helps

The use of online proctoring software has surged during the pandemic as colleges and universities rush to find ways to adapt to online learning.

Academic integrity experts are also following a rise in cheating on campuses across Canada, as students are forced into online learning as part of public health measures.

This isn't what students signed up for when they paid their tuition. - Sarah Elaine Eaton

Sarah Elaine Eaton, an associate professor at the University of Calgary, said protest from students against the programs has been widespread and justified.

"This isn't what students signed up for when they paid their tuition during a pandemic," she said.

Eaton, who focuses on academic integrity, said there's little objective, verifiable research to show online proctoring decreases cheating. Software companies have marketed themselves as a solution for online learning.

"Some of those sales pitches were very seductive and in many cases it was schools that didn't do their homework," she said.

Sarah Elaine Eaton, an associate professor at the University of Calgary whose research focuses on academic integrity, says student protests against the software are justified. (Supplied by Clayton MacGillvray)

The Respondus Lockdown software costs about $3,500 per year to license for use by up to 2,000 students, according to the company's website. The Monitor program, which works alongside Lockdown, comes with an additional base cost of about $5,000.

The algorithms used by certain programs are also known to create equity issues for students of colour, failing to identify faces or properly track eye movements — resulting in false red flags.

"The ethical concerns with these products are vast and need to be deeply considered by a school before they sign up and offer to pay megabucks to get a technology that might not actually work," Eaton said.

"The trend is schools are now trying to run as quickly away from this, as quickly as they signed up."