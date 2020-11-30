A 35-year-old Grand Falls man has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Jimmy Dube was charged in Edmundston provincial court on Feb. 11. He was sentenced Nov. 23 after pleading guilty.

His name will be on the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years, and he will be required to submit a DNA sample.

Police began their investigation in February 2018 after information was received by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, which includes members of the Saint John and Kennebecasis Regional police forces.

A year later, on Feb. 26, 2019, a search warrant was carried out at a Grand Falls home. Police seized several electronic devices and arrested a man at the scene.

When he's released from jail, Dube will have to abide by conditions, including not being around children.

The RCMP's Digital Forensics Services Unit in New Brunswick, along with the Grand Falls Police Force, were also involved in the investigation.