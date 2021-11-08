Principal wants controversial renaming to go ahead for Salisbury school

The principal of J.M.A. Armstrong/Salisbury Middle School still wants the school's name changed, despite community backlash she said involved bullying and vilifying staff.

Tammy Constantine asked the Anglophone East district education council on Wednesday night to honour the name change announced last fall, so the school would be called Salisbury Regional School starting in September 2022.

"There has been a lot of comments and discussion about this change disrespecting Mr. Armstrong," she told a meeting of the council. "This was never the intent."

John Melvin Adair Armstrong was a high school principal for 18 years, and in 1981, the high school was named after him.

The high school now shares a building with Salisbury Middle School.

Some residents opposed to the name change complain the community of about 2,300 was not properly involved in the renaming process. A petition to keep Armstrong's name now has more than 2,000 signatures.

Constantine said the school's renaming committee "unequivocally" followed the rules.

Its members included former graduates, community volunteers, an elected official, an elected parent school support committee member, an elected district education council member, and a student.

The school's current name causes communication challenges, Constantine said, especially during school closures and sporting events.

She also called the renaming a democratic process that involved staff and students, who were asked to come up with potential new names for the school.

Students voted from a selection of four names last spring, and Salisbury Regional School was the winner.

"The current students voted and their choices do matter," Constantine said.

Bullied and vilified

Constantine said her staff were bullied and vilified by community members angry over the renaming.

"The amount of negativity, misinformation, and hateful messages over social media was, quite frankly, shocking," she said, adding community members were also targeted with hateful messages for serving as volunteers on the renaming committee.

The community should focus on other ways John Armstrong can be honoured, suggested Constantine, who said there are bigger issues at hand.

"I would love to see the passion for Mr. Armstrong displayed on social media be channelled into reviving our home and school association, reducing student hunger, improving literacy and numeracy results, addressing homelessness and domestic abuse, as well as the sexual and physical abuse of our students."

Alex Morton, a member of the district education council, said it will hear from community members at a meeting in March. From there, the council will have a discussion and decide how to proceed.

Morton said some people lost their cool over the renaming.

"A lot of people I met came out with a very reasoned approach, they wanted to understand more about the process, they wanted to understand why," he said. "Other people took it too far."

While he doesn't have an opinion on what the school's name should be, Morton said he agrees there should just be one name instead of two.

He agreed the renaming committee correctly followed the right process, but he said the policy governing the process is more open to interpretation regarding community consultation.

"I'd like to find a way so that everybody feels heard and can participate in the process," Morton said.

Parent and former student to address council

Veronica Keenan, a former J.M.A. student who now has children of her own at the school, will speak to council in March.

Keenan started the petition opposing the name change, though she emphasized she doesn't disagree with having one name for the school building.

"I think it makes total sense to make the building referred to under one umbrella. I think the issue is that it seemed to be done very quickly without community-at-large input."

She pointed out the renaming policy says the district education council is to try to engage the community at large through a variety of means so local residents are aware of any changes to the public school.

This is the step the community doesn't feel was followed, Keenan said.

"We don't feel the community's had a chance to be heard."

Her hope is that the consultation process will be restarted with more community involvement, or that the renaming policy be clarified.

When it comes to the hateful and negative comments online, Keenan agreed they're not OK.

"That definitely is something I, as well as the community members I'm working with, do not support at all."