Construction to begin on north side of Princess Margaret Bridge in Fredericton

Construction is starting on a ramp on the north side of the Princess Margaret Bridge at 10 a.m. today, meaning some commuters in Fredericton will be taking detours the next few weeks.

The off-ramp in the eastbound lane on the Princess Margaret Bridge and the Riverside Drive underpass will be closed until mid-June to replace a damaged beam.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Jeremy Trevors said in an email that the damage was sustained after a truck hit one of the steel components of the bridge in December.

"In the meantime, DTI crews installed concrete barriers to reduce the length of the deceleration lane of the off-ramp so that vehicles would not travel on top of the section to be repaired," Trevors said.

Traffic heading north will not be able to take the cloverleaf loop to head toward Union Street, and traffic taking Riverside Drive east will not be able to pass under the Princess Margaret Bridge, Mayor Mike O'Brien said.

The department has told the city it estimates repairs will take a few weeks. Detours will be set up to reroute traffic.

"It's going to be disruptive for sure," O'Brien said.

The off-ramp in the eastbound lane on the Princess Margaret Bridge will be closed, as well as the underpass eastbound from 105 and southbound from Route 8. (Government of New Brunswick Facebook page)

O'Brien said northbound traffic will be able to continue off the bridge a little further east and a left turn will be set up to loop back toward Barkers Point.

Eastbound traffic along the river can go across the Westmoreland Bridge and then back across the Princess Margaret, or go onto the bridge and cross to the south side before looping around and heading back north.