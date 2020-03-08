Regular Saint John port visitor cancels cruise ships for 60 days due to COVID-19

Princess Cruises, one of the main cruise lines with ships scheduled to visit Saint John this season, announced Thursday it will suspend its global operations for 60 days due to COVID-19.

The voluntary measure comes as passengers on two of Princess Cruises' ships — Diamond Princess and Grand Princess — have become infected and been quarantined, both abroad and in North America, in recent weeks.

It also comes just weeks before Port Saint John's predicted banner season is about to get underway, with 90 ships and more than 200,000 passengers scheduled to visit the city.

Port Saint John officials declined to comment on Thursday.

"We have no new statement for today," spokesperson Paula Copeland said in an email.

CEO Jim Quinn will be making a statement tomorrow, she said.

On Wednesday, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health announced the first "presumptive" case of COVID-19 in the province.

The woman, aged between 50 and 60, recently travelled to France and is now isolated at her home in southeastern New Brunswick, awaiting further test results from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

If confirmed, it will be the first case in Atlantic Canada, she said.

Season launches April 24

Saint John's cruise season begins April 24 with the arrival of the 200-passenger Victory II.



The first Princess Cruises ship, the Caribbean Princess, is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 2, carrying up to 3,000 passengers.

In February, more than 700 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan contracted the virus and six people died. About 3,700 passengers and crew spent close to four weeks in quarantine.

At least 22 people have tested positive after being on the Grand Princess, off the coast of California.

Last week, Canada's chief public health officer warned people to "think twice about going on cruise ships," noting they "present environments where COVID-19 can spread easily given close contacts between passengers and crew for significant periods of time."

Up to 40,200 Princess passengers expected

The Caribbean Princess has four other scheduled stops in Saint John in September and October.

The cruise line's Sky Princess, which can accommodate up to 3,600 passengers, has seven visits scheduled, extending into November.

Princess Cruises operates 18 ships. The cruise line's voluntary suspension affects trips departing March 12 to May 10.

Passengers on a cruise now that ends within five days will continue on, as scheduled, officials said.

Current voyages that extend beyond March 17 will be cut short at the most convenient disembarkation location for passengers, they said.

Under normal operations, Princess Cruises serves more than 50,000 passengers a day, according to officials.