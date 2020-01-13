Should Harry and Meghan move to Sussex? The tough questions were asked
This Hour Has 22 Minutes visited the town to see if it would be a good fit
Move over, William Pugsley. Sussex wants to lay claim to a whole new class of celebrity.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mulling a move to Canada, and where else should the Duke and Duchess of Sussex call home but, well, Sussex.
The intrepid folks at This Hour Has 22 Minutes visited the dairy capital of the Maritimes to see if it would be a good fit.
Trent McLellan quickly found out the town, which has some experience hosting royals, would welcome the move. Check out the report:
The show also launched a petition trying to convince the couple.
The couple had said they wanted to become financially independent, so perhaps this could help them out. And let's face it, the province is banking on immigration to boost the population.
Not everyone is thrilled about the possibility, however, including many who are concerned about covering security costs.
Plus, has anyone considered other pressing issues, such as the traffic snarls that would occur on the town's only street, if Harry is lactose intolerant, or if there's a single mural-free wall left to depict our royal betters?
