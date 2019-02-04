Step back in time: 100-year-old staircase awaits new lease on life

If you're in the market for a century-old staircase and have $7,000 to spend, look no further than Woodstock, N.B.

The former Prince Albert Lodge special-care home is being demolished, but the company that owns it is looking for someone to rescue the building's most striking feature — a hand-carved, natural wood staircase.

The asking price doesn't include the cost of removal, shipping or installation into a new home, but property manager Graham Gill said he expects to find a buyer who understands and appreciates the staircase.

"I don't think you could find something that's new made with that kind of craftsmanship," Gill said.

The home's former owner said he heard rumours staircase was built by the same craftsman who worked on the interior of the House of Commons. (Submitted by Graham Gill)

He said he's already received calls from as far away as Prince Edward Island and Manitoba from interested buyers.

The property is owned by Assumption Life, a Moncton-based insurance and financial services company. It repossessed the house from the previous owner last November and had plans to sell it.

However, after less than two weeks on the market, the home was broken into via the basement. Copper plumbing and wire was stolen, including pipes for the furnace, which caused all the oil to spill out of the tank and onto the ground.

André Bélanger, a commercial account manager for Assumption Life, said the only way to clean up the oil spill is to tear down the building.

"You can't lift those kind of houses [off their foundation], too expensive and too big," he said.

The company is still looking at estimates for what the cleanup and demolition will cost.

The home also has two antique fireplaces, which are also for sale. (Submitted by Graham Gill)

Woodstock police have caught and charged two suspects, a man and a woman, accused of the break and enter. But the damage caused still means the house is lost.

The building is believed to have been built in the 1890s. The staircase and many other fixtures are original.

Bélanger said the company wants to save as much of the material as possible, especially since much of it is made from solid wood.

"I find it amazing how it's still in that shape, " Bélanger said. "It's very sad to put an end to a historic building."

Gill's company, Gill Property Management, has been hired by Assumption Life to manage selling parts of the home and the demolition work.

He said removing the staircase would be an extensive project.

"The biggest thing is to get the individual pieces apart without breaking anything, which would be mostly time consuming," he said. "There would be no glue in a staircase like that. It would be held together with nails, so it would be possible to deconstruct a good part of it."

Antique lighting fixtures like this one are also for sale. (Submitted by Graham Gill)

The home also boasts two fireplaces, a few antique clawfoot bathtubs, light fixtures and ornate pocket doors — all of which are available to buyers who want a piece of history.

"It's quite a grand house," said Gill. "The parlour doors are actually sliding pocket doors. It's pretty amazing to look at.

"People are coming in, looking around, deciding what they want and making a fair offer, and we're not refusing any fair offers."

Plans are to demolish the home next month.

Locke Perry, the former owner, said he was "devastated" when he heard the building was being torn down. He owned it for 16 years.

His favourite part of the building?

"Staircase. No questions about that."

Perry said he heard rumours the man who designed the staircase also did some of the woodwork in the House of Commons, "but that's just hearsay."

Removing the staircase would be an extensive project. (Submitted by Graham Gill)

Perry said he doesn't understand why the oil spill can't be cleaned up without demolition. "Of course, I'm not a contractor or anything."

While he's disappointed the house is being torn down, Perry said he's happy the company is trying to salvage as much as it can.

"That's nice of them to do that — especially that staircase."