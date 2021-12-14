New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will hold a news conference today about the expansion of primary care options, the government said in a news release.

It's not clear what Shephard will be addressing exactly.

But the news conference comes as the province continues to be battered by COVID-19-related shortages of doctors and nurses.

Fulfilment of Shephard's promise last year of a doctor or nurse practitioner for everyone waiting for one has also seemed more distant as the pandemic has dragged on. She also said her department was taking over recruitment of doctors, but she hasn't updated the public on the success of this step.

During the pandemic, more people have turned to certain online medical services, but Medicare treats the doctors providing those services differently.

The Department of Health and the medical society unveiled New Brunswick's first fee code for virtual visits in March 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

At that time, the family doctor rate was $47.50 and the rate for virtual visits was lowered from $45 to $29 — which in turn led to a decline in the number of care providers available for virtual visits.

Q league teams training in Quebec

All three New Brunswick-based teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League have temporarily relocated to Quebec for training for the duration of the level 3 lockdown.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan are in Carleton-sur-mer, the Saint John Sea Dogs are in Rivière-du-Loup, and the Moncton Wildcats are in Quebec City.

"High-level athletes cannot stop training for an extended period of time and be able to perform at the same level," said Titan general manager Sylvain Couturier, in a press release from the team.

The Sea Dogs general manager, Trevor Georgie, said allowing players to continue training is "vital for their health, morale, and psychological well-being."

"Our players need to be ready to play games once we restart and high-level athletes can't stop training completely over an extended period of time," said Georgie.

Tuesday's numbers

On Tuesday, Public Health announced three more deaths, bringing the province's COVID-related death toll to 215.

There were 138 people in hospital as of Tuesday, and hospitalization numbers are climbing, although not as steeply as expected.

Eleven people are in intensive care and another 127 in hospital as of Tuesday, for a total of 138 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — 82 of those were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, 106 are 60 or over, and three people are on a ventilator. Four people 19 or under are hospitalized.

Hospitals near or beyond capacity

Public Health also announced on Tuesday that four hospitals in the Horizon Health Network are nearing or beyond full capacity, with COVID-19 outbreaks being reported in

The Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton is at 101 per cent capacity, the Moncton Hospital is at 96 per cent capacity, and the Saint John and Miramichi regional hospitals are at 93 per cent capacity.

There were also outbreaks reported in multiple units at six hospitals, including: