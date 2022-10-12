Priest's estate alleges sexual assault complainants angry about being left out of will

The estate of a deceased Catholic priest from Madawaska who is being sued for alleged sexual assault says the two plaintiffs in the case only turned to the courts when they learned they would not receive an inheritance from the accused.

A woman and one of her sons filed civil lawsuits against the Diocese of Edmundston, the Edmundston Diocese Foundation and the estate of Father Georges Fournier, on Jan. 21, in provincial superior court (known as the Court of King's Bench since the death of Queen Elizabeth).

Fournier died last year at the age of 91.

The plaintiffs allege that they were sexually assaulted on numerous occasions by the priest, between 1976 and 1987, when they lived at the presbytery in Saint-Hilaire. The male complainant said the assaults began when he was five years old.

The executors of Fournier's estate, his nephews Claude Fournier and Bernard LeBel, responded to the notices of prosecution on Sept. 12.

In the documents, obtained by Radio-Canada, Fournier and LeBel claim to have "no knowledge of Fournier's actions," but they question some of the allegations and deny others.

They claim that they visited their uncle at the presbytery when the plaintiffs were living there and never witnessed anything that would support the sexual assault allegations.

They say the plaintiffs seemed happy and comfortable and maintained a good relationship with Fournier after leaving the presbytery in 1989.

The St. Hilaire presbytery, where a mother and son allege they were assaulted by a priest who died last year. (Radio-Canada)

The executors say the female complainant visited the priest and brought him prepared meals until his death. She also invited him to holiday meals with her family.

Fournier and LeBel allege that it was only after learning that they were not Fournier's heirs that the two plaintiffs decided to start legal proceedings.

LeBel alleges that a few days after Fournier's funeral, held on Oct. 9, 2021, the complainant called him and said she was aware that the priest had left money for her two sons and she wished to obtain it quickly, to pass it on to one of them.

The defence statement noted that at the time of that phone call, the will had not yet been probated.

The statement said the woman also mentioned during the call that she'd witnessed financial misdealings by Fournier at the church, which was why she and her sons had left, and that she threatened to make it public if LeBel didn't make "the right decisions."

Fournier's will – also obtained by Radio-Canada – bequeathed all his assets to his nephews LeBel and Fournier, which amounted to $189,691, after payment of funeral expenses and debts.

The defendants said the lawsuits are "vexatious, frivolous and without merit" and asked the Court of King's Bench to dismiss them.

The other parties – the Diocese and the Foundation – have not yet filed statements of defence, but have filed documents that indicate they intend to do so.

None of the allegations from either side have been proven in court.