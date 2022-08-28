N.B. Pride month wraps up in Moncton

Moncton Pride events wrapped up with parades, marches, markets and concerts this weekend.

The weekend served as a last hurrah for the festival for this year after 10 days of activities.

While many jurisdictions hold Pride events in June, New Brunswick's three largest cities, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, hold Pride events in August.

Lindsey Anderson Coughlin attended the Moncton parade on Saturday with their wife and child.

Hundreds marched in Saturday's Pride parade in Moncton. (Radio-Canada)

Anderson Coughlin said a lot has changed over the years.

"When I was growing up, I didn't know Pride would be as important to me as it is now," said Anderson Coughlin.

"It's fun to come out and celebrate that love is love."

Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton hold Pride events in August. (Radio-Canada)

Another attendee, Katie Mills, said Pride was important to them because it shows the kind of support the LGBT community has, which can be uplifting.

"A lot of people I know have gone through, like, suicidal tendencies and things like that because they aren't supported enough," said Mills.

"It really, really means a lot to me and a lot of people I know just to even have support from strangers."

Sunday was home to the festival's trans march taking place at Avenir Centre.

There was a trans march on Sunday. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Audrey Gionet, one of the participants, said the march was about visibility and making sure people know that the trans and non-binary communities exist.

"We need to be respected and have our rights like anyone else," said Gionet. "I think trans rights have a long way to go."