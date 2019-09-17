Pre-trial hearing for Amon Kelleter wraps up in Woodstock

A pre-trial hearing wrapped up Tuesday for Woodstock-area man Amon Kelleter, accused of killing 17-year-old Destiny Andersen a year ago.

The purpose of the hearing was to determine what evidence is admissible at the first-degree murder trial scheduled to start in January.

What happened in the hearing before Justice Richard Petrie is subject to a publication ban and cannot be reported.

Andersen's body was found Sept. 11, 2018, at a house in Jacksonville, seven kilometres north of Woodstock, after police were called about an unresponsive person.

Kelleter was arrested at the house and has remained in custody since then.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 6, 2020.