Senior shocked at $88 increase for her prescription puffer

When Quispamsis senior Brenda Stirling went to fill her regular prescription for a puffer, she was shocked to discover the price had gone from $5 to $93.

"All I could do was cry," said Stirling.

She knew she couldn't afford the increase, so she walked away without the prescription.

Stirling then spent several days worrying about how she was going to adjust her spending to be able to afford her usual inhaler.

It turns out that the New Brunswick Drug Plan that she's on eliminated her particular puffer in February from the list of drugs that it covers — but only her particular strength, 250 micrograms.

That means there should be other options available to her, said David Edwards, a professor in the school of pharmacy at the University of Waterloo.

David Edwards, a professor in the school of pharmacy at the University of Waterloo, said drug substitutions are common when cheaper generic brands hit the market. (Submitted by David Edwards)

He said there could be a "reasonable alternative" available to Stirling and her pharmacist — that could include a lower strength taken more often, since the drug company still makes 50- and 125-mcg strengths.

Edwards — whose specialty is pharmacokinetics, which deals with the movement of drugs within the body — said Stirling's experience illustrates how important it is for pharmacists to speak to customers when issues like these arise.

He said pharmacists cannot get around the formularies, but there are often substitutions that can be made.

In pill form, for example, substitutions can be pretty easy. In most situations, taking two five-milligram pills have the same effect as one 10-mg pill, he explained.

While the same would seem to hold true for inhalers, Edwards said it's not as simple as the pill illustration.

While "we all swallow pills the same way," Edwards said there could be differences with the amount of product that a person breathes in each time they inhale, so that two puffs may not result in exactly twice as much as one puff.

Generic versus brand name

Edwards said issues like these arrive quite often as generic options are developed for brand name drugs.

In many cases, he said, pharmacists are mandated to use the less expensive alternative.

Earlier this year, a Quebec pharmaceutical company announced that it had come up with a cheaper option than Stirling's brand name for fluticasone, which is usually used to treat asthma. Stirling does not have asthma, but has breathing problems she says are related to asbestos exposure when she worked in Alberta years ago.

Drug plans usually only cover the lowest-priced version of a drug, explained Edwards, so when generic brands are developed, drug plans usually update their formulary and remove the more expensive version.

That's what happened in New Brunswick in February .

Pharmacists are obligated to follow the formulary and substitute the generic version of the drug, even if the patient was previously taking the brand name.

According to Health Canada, a generic is a copy of a brand name .

"The generic drug is pharmaceutically equivalent to the brand name drug: it contains the identical medicinal ingredients, in the same amounts and in a similar dosage form," says the department's website.

They may differ, however, in the non-medicinal ingredients.

Drug companies have to prove that their generic version is 'bioequivalent' to the brand name drug, meaning they should be as safe and effective as the brand name, according to Health Canada.

Edwards, who made a video to explain the generic-versus-brand-name debate , said generic drugs have to go through the same rigorous manufacturing protocols as the brand name.

These aren't "cheap knock-offs," he said.

The reason generic drugs cost less is because the companies that make them don't have to pay the huge costs for pre-clinical and clinical trials, and all of the other costs associated with getting a drug approved.

That's why the maker of the original brand-name version is afforded a period of patent protection in which to make back the money that it took to get the drug to market, said Edwards.

"From a theoretical perspective, there is very little reason to think that most generic products won't work just as well as the brand name products. The standards that Health Canada has in place are quite rigorous."

Edwards said people often assume that "cheaper isn't as good."

"It's hard to put your finger on why the patient feels that way. In some cases, we may be conditioned to think that anything that's less expensive is not as good."

Feeling hopeful

Stirling said she's tried other options and none of them ever worked as well as the brand name — that's why she was so worried about substituting the generic version.

"Every time they change it, I go into a tailspin," said Stirling.

When she found out on Wednesday that the change only covered her particular strength of fluticasone inhaler, she breathed a deep sigh of relief.

She said she's "hopeful" that her issue can be easily sorted out with other strengths that are still available. She said she planned to call her family doctor to see what options are available.