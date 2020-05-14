Cap-Pelé lobster processor Westmorland Fisheries sold

Premium Brands, the owner of Clearwater Seafoods, has bought Westmorland Fisheries, a Cap-Pelé, N.B., lobster processor.

The purchase was announced in a news release about Premium's third-quarter financial results. The company also acquired Maid-Rite Specialty Foods of Pennsylvania.

Premium did not disclose how much it paid for Westmorland, saying only that it spent $200 million in capital for both companies.

Westmorland has sales of $140 million and sells frozen lobster under the Rocky Point lobster brand.

It employs 400 people during peak production.

The company is owned by Russel Jacob.

"Westmorland is a very, very well-managed company built by a very successful entrepreneur, '' Premium Brands CEO George Paleologou told analysts on Thursday.

"Westmorland is a leading player in North America in this area. So it is a natural fit for us," Paleologou said.

Westmorland's Cap-Pelé facility has recently undergone a $10-million modernization.

The plant processes lobster into a broad range of products, such as lobster meat, whole lobster, and raw tails, for retail and food service customers throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

In 2016, the company received $4.3 million from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and borrowed another $5.7 million from the Business Development Bank of Canada.

In July of this year the federal government lent the company $2.8 million to adapt the plant to meet COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

Premium said the Westmorland deal is part of its strategy to buy up more lobster processing facilities. In 2018, it bought Ready Seafood Company of Maine.

Ready also has a new lobster holding in Nova Scotia.