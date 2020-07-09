Black Lives Matter group calls meeting with premier a 'step in right direction'

New Brunswick's new Black Lives Matter movement is gaining momentum.

Members met this week with Premier Blaine Higgs and discussed three matters, said Saint John chapter president Matthew Martin.

"Systemic racism is a part of New Brunswick," Martin said. "So I think today's meeting was a small step, but it was a step in the right direction."

Higgs was also pleased about the meeting.

"I think it went very well," he said after the meeting Wednesday.

Delivers council motion

Foremost on the agenda was a proposal to make racial discrimination a punishable offence.

That would benefit all cultural minorities, Martin said.

"It's a tool in our tool belt to kind of deter everyday racism that we might face as a person of colour."

The group hand-delivered to the premier a motion passed by Saint John council calling for the provincial and federal governments to create new laws.

Having laws that criminalize racism would give the general public something to think about, said Martin.

Confident Higgs listened

"There is a repercussion for what I'm going to do or what I'm going to say."

Higgs said he'd look it over.

"I want to understand what the next steps are and how we can move forward in a productive way," said the premier.

Changing laws will take time, said Martin, but he's optimistic it will eventually happen.

"As much as we'd love to snap our fingers and change happen, it's not necessarily like that. I do feel confident that Mr. Higgs has heard us."

They also talked about how to teach more Black history in schools.

Martin said one way to do that is to provide funding to an outside group to deliver programming on a regular basis.

And third, the Black Lives Matter group joined other Black history advocates and members of PRUDE (Pride of Race, Unity and Dignity Through Education) in lobbying for the establishment of a provincial black heritage room or building.

Higgs suggested he'd like to hear more about what would be included in the space and how it might be developed as an innovative attraction.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he had an open discussion with members of the Black Lives Matter group and is evaluating how to move forward. (Edwin Hunter/CBC)

He said more research may need to be done on Black history outside of the southern part of the province.

He planned to follow up by trying to identify someone in the tourism heritage and cultural branch to "carry this ball."

"Then we have an ongoing kind of path to understanding Black history throughout our province," Higgs said.

Another meeting is planned for the near future to further discuss a permanent museum-type space, said Martin.

Martin said his group has action plans in place for all three issues that were discussed.

"We're starting to put the tires to the road now," he said, "and just trying to build a solid foundation to be a lasting community pillar."

Fundraising show

In Saint John, plans are in the works for a mural art project and for the group's first fundraiser.

James Mullinger is hosting what's billed as a "COVID-friendly" night of comedy July 18 at the Art Warehouse, a coffee house, gallery and drop-in art studio on Prince William Street.

Martin said he will personally be providing musical entertainment.

And there will be spoken word performances by poet Clyde Wray.

As of Thursday afternoon, the 7 p.m. show was sold out, but there were still tickets available for 9 p.m. They're being sold online at eventbrite.ca