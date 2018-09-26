Brian Gallant cannot 'rag-the-puck' on calling legislature, political expert says

Premier Brian Gallant must call a session of the legislature very soon if he wants the Liberals to form the legitimate government, says Donald Savoie, a professor who specializes in public administration.

It's been two days since the election, and New Brunswick still doesn't have a clear picture of who will be in charge.

Gallant and Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs have each been claiming the right to govern since the PCs won 22 seats to the Liberals' 21 seats in a legislature that requires 25 for a majority. The Green Party and People's Alliance each won three seats.

Gallant can't wait until sometime before Christmas, as he told reporters on Tuesday, before the legislature sits, said Donald Savoie, who holds the Canada Research Chair in public administration and governance at the University of Moncton.

"It will only be a legitimate government after the assembly gives it a vote of confidence, so he's got to move quite quickly," Savoie told Information Morning Fredericton.

"He cannot rag the puck on this one."

Savoie urged the premier to call an assembly in no more than a week or two, saying there should be "a sense of urgency."

Even if [Gallant] had only won five seats, he has that right to meet the assembly and ask for confidence. - Donald Savoie ,

Until then, the government is being run the same way it was run during the election campaign — and the Liberals are still in power.

Gallant has said he's received permission from Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau to try to govern and win the confidence of the legislature.

Higgs, however, has said he was told by the lieutenant-governor's office that Gallant hadn't, in fact, received permission. The PC leader suggested the issue can't even be decided until after likely recounts Oct. 5 in several close races.

Asked for clarification of the lieutenant-governor's position, Tim Richardson, principal secretary to Roy-Vienneau, said she asked Gallant at their meeting whether he has the confidence of the house.

"More discussions need to take place, and we await his decision," Richardson said, adding that would be the only comment.

Not always like hockey

But people are still wondering who holds the best cards: Gallant, who is still premier, according to the Westminster system of government, and also won a greater share of the vote, or Higgs, who won the most seats and is referring himself as premier-elect?

Savoie suggested New Brunswickers are comparing the contest to a sport.

"I think New Brunswickers look at this like they would a hockey game," he said. "Montreal Canadiens got four goals, Toronto got three … and Montreal Canadiens wins."

But although the party with the most seats usually dictates who forms government, Savoie said the sitting premier has a constitutional right to seek a vote of confidence from the legislature, even if he wins fewer seats.

Don't toy with democracy

"New Brunswickers don't elect provincial government, we elect members to the assembly. In turn they decide who should form government.

"Even if he [Gallant] had only won five seats, he has that right to meet the assembly and ask for confidence."

Savoie suspects many calls being made right now, asking elected MLAs to cross the floor, despite the decisions made by voters on Monday.

"I think we need to respect the will of New Brunswickers," he said. "That's what democracy is all about. We can't play fast and loose with democracy."

Nova Scotia experience

Former Nova Scotia Premier Rodney MacDonald called New Brunswick's election a reminder of when he governed a minority PC government from 2006 to 2009.

At the time, the PCs held 23 seats, the NDP had 20 and the Liberals 9.

MacDonald managed to steer the minority government for three years. Then his government lost a confidence vote, which led to an election his party lost to the NDP under Darrell Dexter.

"I've always been of the belief that the party with the most seats should have the first opportunity to assume power," he said.

'The people are never wrong'

MacDonald said keeping a minority government is not a simple task, and it was often a struggle to get legislation passed.

"If you will, you will need a dance partner," he said.

The PCs never formed a coalition with another party, but there was a partnership with the Liberals with respect to support for budgets.

"The Green or the People's Alliance Party, they're going to need to play a role in this, and so I would expect that to happen," MacDonald said.

He said party leaders and MLAs have a responsibility to make sure government works for the people of New Brunswick.

"The people are never wrong," he said. "The people decided what they want to see."