Higgs' plan to run deficits until 2024 catches political watchers by surprise

Followers of the career of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs were left scratching their heads at an apparent political transformation Tuesday as the longtime balanced-budget hawk embraced the idea of deficit spending and debt growth, at least for the next three years.

"Yeah, it would be contrary to my normal thoughts about how do we balance the budget," said Higgs, when asked about the long-range fiscal plan his government is putting forward that includes $639 million in new debt by 2024.

"It's not my preference, but I said I would make decisions and work with finance to do that on the priorities for the province and we do it based on the needs of the province and I would like for you to appreciate that is exactly what this budget does."

A break from tradition

Once the father of a law that made increasing the deficit in New Brunswick illegal on the penalty of pay cuts for cabinet ministers who did not deliver, Higgs and Finance Minister Ernie Sleeves not only voluntarily crafted a budget with a $245-million deficit for the coming year, but one that grows to $296 million the following year and stays above $200 million for a third year.

New Brunswick has not had even a single deficit over $200 million in the last five years and for Higgs to propose three in a row is so contrary to his reputation, Opposition Liberals were not prepared to accept it as true.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see a balanced budget by the end of the year," said Liberal finance critic Robert McKee.

"He's putting together a document here to show there is a deficit. He's given hope to New Brunswickers, but I believe it's a false sense of hope."

Not as skeptical about Higgs' ability to run a deficit was the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, who expressed shock at what it perceived as a sharp change in the premier's fiscal direction.

"New Brunswick is turning on the spending taps," complained Renaud Brossard, the federation's interim Atlantic director.

"Premier Higgs needs to come up with a plan to tackle these enormous deficits."

Green Party Leader David Coon said deficit spending this year is sensible given the damage left by the pandemic, a sentiment shared by People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, normally a deficit hardliner like Higgs.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin says given the COVID-19 pandemic, it's understandable achieving a balanced budget isn't the top priority now. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"Considering we're going through a global pandemic, I think it is reasonable to understand that balanced books shouldn't be the target right now," said Austin.

But Austin is less certain about multiple deficits over three years that will push New Brunswick's debt to a record $14.53 billion by 2024.

Deficit follows planned pre-pandemic surplus

It's a change in course Finance Minister Ernie Steeves acknowledged he's not proud to propose, but is willing to defend.

"We were trying to balance the budget," said Steeves, of his original fiscal plan prior to the pandemic.

"We were trying to reduce the deficit. We were trying to get our payments down so we can use that money for [things] other than paying interest. Now is not the time for that."

New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves presents his government's 2021-22 fiscal budget on March 16. (Shane Magee/CBC)

At one time, Higgs did seem singularly focused on balancing New Brunswick's books and paying down the provincial debt.

As finance minister in the government of David Alward between 2010 and 2014, he submitted multiple long-range budget plans designed to eliminate deficit spending, none of which he could get colleagues to stick with.

In 2014, he tried a different tack by introducing the Fiscal Transparency and Accountability Act, which required annual deficit reductions of $125 million per year until budgets were balanced and annual surpluses every year after that.

The legislation also imposed $2,500 penalties on cabinet ministers in years those targets were not met.

The Act briefly became law, but was quickly repealed by Liberals after they formed government late in 2014.

But circumstances have changed a lot since then and although Higgs appears less rigid than he used to be on the idea of running a deficit, he suggested he's not changing, he's just governing.

"It's about priorities," he said Tuesday.