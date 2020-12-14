Sackville's Powerhouse Co-op: a company for employees who don't suit 9 to 5

No matter the weather, you'll find Peter Irwin at the corner of Main and Queen Streets in Sackville, stop sign in hand, helping kids to cross the street.

He got the job after participating in an employment program at Open Sky Co-operative, a group whose aim is to help adults who have difficulty with independent living skills and finding work.

Irwin didn't expect to have trouble with employment. He earned a masters degree in library science in the 1990s, but even after beefing up his resume with volunteer work, a job never materialized.

He isn't sure exactly why, but he knows he feels different from other people and that's affected his ability to earn a living.

"I mean, I know I don't fit in normally, so I know that," said Irwin.

Peter Irwin ran a tearoom one day a week during the summer at Open Sky Co-operative, but it didn't open because of the pandemic this year. He's currently working five days a week as a crossing guard. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"But I have never been properly diagnosed with anything."

Irwin enjoys being a crossing guard, but what is different about this work, is that Irwin is more than an employee, he's a member of the co-op that won the contract to provide services to the town of Sackville.

'The best thing I've ever done'

Chris Watts, a founding member of Powerhouse Co-operative, said what started out as a cleaning company has expanded because the opportunity was there.

"Because we were a licensed business, we were able to get other work that other individuals wouldn't be able to get," said Watts.

The company is made up of five people who all attended Open Sky programs. Watts is a cleaner, and fills in for others when he's needed at the town's crosswalks.

Sackville co-op helps those who have difficulty finding employment start their own companies CBC News New Brunswick Video 2:39 Open Sky co-operative works with people with mental health issues or learning disabilities to make space for themselves in the community. 2:39

Watts says he's managed to find jobs over the years, but keeping them wasn't easy.

He worked at Casino New Brunswick, "that didn't really go well," and left his next two jobs within six months of starting.

Watts said employers would say he was cutting corners, but because of his learning disability, he just wasn't sure how to do what was being asked of him.

"I had a hard time learning in public situations and that definitely did hinder all the jobs I would have had", said Watts.

"Just sometimes the jobs just didn't fit me," said Watts.

But having his own business, "definitely changed everything."

Chris Watts is a cleaner with Powerhouse Co-operative. It's one of the few jobs he's enjoyed in his life. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

By being his own boss, he's been able to put his skills to use, a much better feeling than continually having to leave jobs.

"I wasn't always the first person to think like, 'Oh, here's something I can do' and just grab at it, I never did that because I didn't know what was socially acceptable," said Watts.

"Now I do it and it's the best thing I've ever done."

Dwayne Acton, an engineer with the town of Sackville, said it's gone really well.

He said Powerhouse always shows up, and even filled in for a town employee who was injured.

Acton said the town's crosswalk guards used to all be town employees, but recent retirements left vacancies because the union didn't have anyone who wanted the jobs.

The town was looking for a company to take over.

Open Sky was approached for suggestions, and Margaret Tusz-King, executive director, immediately thought of Powerhouse Co-op. She helped the group to set a fair wage, and put a contract together.

"And they got it," she said.

Margaret Tusz-King, the executive director at Open Sky Co-operative, is offering business training to the program participant starting in January. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"...which means that there are two people who have steady employment," said Tusz-King.

This is the reason Tusz-King started Open Sky Co-operative, to fill gaps for adults with mental health issues, or learning disabilities.

"We got people to a point where they were ready to get jobs, but here in Sackville, there aren't a lot of employment options for people," said Tusz-King.

"So we wanted to work with people to help them create their own employment."

Tusz-King said she's been running employment sessions for about four years and is starting another one in early January.

She said it's open to anyone who thinks they could use it.

"You don't have to have a diagnosis or a label to to know that you have difficulty finding work," she said.

The program tries to supply participants with the skills they need and want, so each one is different. At the end of four weeks, if a person or group want to develop their own business, there is startup money available.

Peter Irwin recommends the program to anyone thinking about it.

"I thought it was a very good experience." said Irwin.

"You got to meet some people, you got to talk out things, it was a learning experience, I would definitely do that."