$1 billion Powerball jackpot drawing Canadians to Maine

New Brunswickers are no strangers to crossing the border for a quick jaunt into Maine.

Gas, cigarettes, or beer: it's all cheaper.

But on Wednesday, the appeal isn't because of smaller numbers in Maine. It's just the opposite.

Wednesday night's Powerball lottery draw has reached $1 billion — that's just over $1.3 billion in Canadian money.

If won, it would be the seventh-largest lottery jackpot win in U.S. history.

"Pretty much everybody that's coming through the door today is buying one," said Bill Killby, manager of Hardwicke's Country Store in Calais, Maine.

His store couldn't be closer to Canada if he tried. It sits right on the bank of the St. Croix River, a stone's throw from U.S. Customs. More than 90 per cent of his daily customers are from Canada, he estimates.

Wednesday was busy.

"It's way more than usual, it's escalated. It's a billion dollars so everybody wants a ticket, they want to get in," Killby said.

As of early afternoon Wednesday, Killby had already sold more than $450 in Powerball tickets. Individual tickets are $2 each.

Winnings will only increase

As with most lotteries, it's all about the numbers.

Players pick five numbers between one and 19 on the white balls on the ticket, and one number for the red Powerball between one and 26. They can pick the numbers themselves or have a machine randomly select them.

While tickets are normally $2, for an additional dollar, players can multiply the winnings of non-jackpot prizes.

Draws are held weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in Florida. The jackpot grows until it is won by matching numbers of the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Canadians are allowed to participate in U.S. lotteries like Powerball after crossing the border to purchase tickets. (CBC)

Canadians are welcome to play, often buying their tickets at convenience stores just across the border, but are subject to the same taxes on winnings before they can take their fortune back home.

A winner can receive the $1 billion jackpot delivered in 30 payments over 29 years. If they want it as a lump-sum payout, they only get the cash value, in this case, $516.8 million US.

Maine is no stranger to lottery winners. In January, a Mainer won the fourth-largest prize in history at $1.35 billion on a Mega Millions jackpot.

Killby says Canadians have won lotteries before from his store, recalling a winner from Saint John several years ago who walked away with $1.7 million.

He can't blame his customers for wanting to test their odds.

"You can't win if you don't have a ticket," Killby said.