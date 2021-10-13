Power restored to over 3,000 in Miramichi
At least three unplanned outages early Wednesday morning left more than 3,200 N.B. Power customers without electricity. Power was restored in most areas a few hours after.
Some residents still left without power
Power was restored a few hours later.
Currently a total of five unplanned outages are still active, leaving 33 households in Northumberland Miramichi, Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy and central York Sunbury collectively without power.
CBC contacted N.B. Power but no one was immediately available to comment on the cause of the outages.
