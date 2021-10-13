Power restored to over 3,000 in Miramichi

Three unplanned outages early Wednesday morning left about 3,270 N.B. Power customers in the Miramichi region without electricity.

Power was restored a few hours later.

Currently a total of five unplanned outages are still active, leaving 33 households in Northumberland Miramichi, Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy and central York Sunbury collectively without power.

CBC contacted N.B. Power but no one was immediately available to comment on the cause of the outages.