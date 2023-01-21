Fundy Albert customers expected to have power back Sunday: N.B. Power

A prolonged power outage still has more than 630 customers without power in the Fundy Albert area of southeastern New Brunswick.

Dominique Couture, an N.B. Power spokesperson, said in a statement that restoration work is underway in Albert County, but "due to the complexity of the repairs required, this may take time."

She said the utility expects power to be restored to customers sometime on Sunday. N.B. Power is working with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, said Couture, to provide support to those affected.

A warming centre at 9 Bicentennial Road in Riverside-Albert has been set up since Jan. 18.

On Thursday, power lines in the southeast corner of the province remained coated in a thick layer of ice. Fundy Albert's mayor said there was a lot of damage from ice. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Fundy Albert Mayor Robert Rochon was at the warming centre Saturday morning when speaking with CBC News.

"The people in rural Albert County, where we are, are quite resilient," he said.

Rochon said it is now Day 6 of no power for some residents. As of Saturday, the plan is to keep the warming centre open until 9 p.m.

He said there will soon be warming centres in the Village of Alma.

Rochon said the concern is for the community's elderly and vulnerable populations.

"Some of them have been without power for up to six days now," he said. "In some cases, their homes are getting quite cold."

Rochon said N.B. Power crews appear to be working "feverishly" to restore power, but he said there was a lot of damage because of ice at higher elevations.

Fundy Albert Mayor Robert Rochon said the community's warming centre will now be open until 9 p.m. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

On Wednesday, an N.B. Power lineman died while working to restore power to the area. Another was seriously injured.

On Friday, residents of Riverside-Albert were advised to boil water for at least one minute before consuming because of a water-distribution system issue caused by the power outage.