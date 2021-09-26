Electricity restored for most customers in southern N.B.
Several thousand customers in southern New Brunswick were without power Sunday afternoon, but N.B. Power restored electricity for all but a few dozen of them by 5:45 p.m.
At one point Sunday afternoon, more than 4,000 customers were with without power
Earlier in the afternoon, N.B. Power had approximately 4,000 customers without power, according to the utility's outage map.
Crews are investigating an outage affecting customers in the Sussex area. Please check <a href="https://t.co/tr1YyG6Kzf">https://t.co/tr1YyG6Kzf</a> for updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.—@NB_Power
The outages were mostly located in the area between Quispamsis and Sussex, as well as around Richibucto.
N.B. Power didn't list a cause for the outages. However, parts of the province had been experiencing heavy rain and winds.
