Less than 100 NB Power customers still without electricity

Power has been restored to thousands of homes and businesses in the Fredericton and Moncton areas after spending hours in the dark on Tuesday.

At the peak of Tuesday's storm, more than 25,000 customers in the Fredericton area were without power and close to 26,000 customers lost power during an afternoon thunder and lightning storm, which caused a transmission failure in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada said areas around Grand Falls and Victoria County were under a tornado watch for about 30 minutes in the late afternoon on Tuesday.

In Fredericton and Moncton, the number of power outages dropped down to just under 100 NB Power customers as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a spokesperson with NB Power, said power is expected to be back on for everyone by Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday night, another storm ripped through Fredericton that tore trees from their roots and downed power lines. That storm forced about 4,700 NB Power customers to lose power during the "intense electrical storm" in the Fredericton and Woodstock areas.

This sudden, intense storm hit Fredericton on Monday night. Take a look at the destruction it left. 0:27

Wayne Knorr, a spokesperson for the City of Fredericton, said the parks and trees division won't know how many trees fell over until all the trees and branches are cleared.

He said city crews are still cleaning up branches and fallen trees from Monday's storm. He expects crews to be out until the end of the week.

Both storms kept NB Power and fire crews busy on Tuesday.

Mike Mizner, platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said fire crews received more than 30 calls on Tuesday, most of which were downed power lines or trees that had fallen on power lines.

"We were just really busy, it was a bad day," said Mizner. "These [calls] just kept coming … some of them tied crews up."