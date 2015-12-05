Power back on for most New Brunswickers after widespread outages
N.B. Power says most outages were caused by weather conditions, trees falling on lines
More than 2,500 N.B. Power customers were without power Sunday morning due to weather, but power was restored for most of them by early evening.
Freezing rain, heavy rainfall and harsh winds hit most areas in the province Saturday evening and into Sunday.
N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said most of the outages were due to weather conditions and, in some cases, trees that had fallen on power lines.
"Crews are currently working at securing any safety hazards, and then restoration will be set to the largest outages first," Couture said in an email to CBC News Sunday morning.
Areas most impacted were Miramichi, Fredericton and Carleton County.
There were fewer than 500 customers without power as of 5 p.m. The remaining outages are expected to be resolved by the end of the day, according to the N.B. Power website.
