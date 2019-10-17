Thousands still without power after massive storm lashes New Brunswick

Thousands of NB Power customers are still without electricity after a major storm swept through the province on Thursday.

More than 4,000 customers are still without power this morning, according to the NB Power website.

The biggest numbers are in Charlotte County, the Kennebecasis Valley and Victoria and Madawaska counties.

There are close to 2,000 customers without service in the Charlotte County and southwest area. Close to 1,500 customers are without electricity in Victoria and Madawaska counties.

There are about 150 separate power outages across the province.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said power could be restored as early as Friday morning.

"It's going to depend on how complicated it will be," he said.

The province was hit by a massive "weather bomb" on Thursday. The storm brought strong winds and heavy rains that swept through New Brunswick.

Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore customers affected by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBstorm</a>. Outages can be reported at <a href="https://t.co/2dkqa3OEPt">https://t.co/2dkqa3OEPt</a> or by calling 1 800 663-6272. We thank you for your patience. —@NB_Power

The outages started shortly after 8:30 a.m., in the Woodstock and St. Stephen areas on Thursday. Most of them were caused by trees and branches making contact with power lines.

Meanwhile, conductors on eight power poles broke because of fallen trees and tree branches in the Oak Bay area in Charlotte County.

"They're still in need of repair today," he said.

Crews at work to restore power

There are about 135 crews, including some private contractors, working to restore power and clean up the downed trees and branches.

At the storm's peak, NB Power saw 19,000 customers without electricity. Most of those customers were in the southwest area of the province. That number dropped to about 7,100 in the evening.

The storm came a month after the remnants of Hurricane Dorian battered the region.