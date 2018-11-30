Thousands of households are still living in the dark after a major snowstorm whipped through Atlantic Canada, forcing several schools and warming centres to be set up across the region Friday.

The major snowstorm that barrelled through Canada's East Coast on Thursday came with high winds and wet, heavy snow that brought down several power lines across the region throughout the day.

Power outages peaked Thursday at more than 300,000 customers — with nearly 250,000 of those Nova Scotia Power customers. That number has since dropped to close to 13,000 in the province.

The combination of strong wind and wet snow brought down power poles. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The outages that remain are concentrated in northern and northeastern Nova Scotia, with the bulk of them in Amherst, Stellarton and Tatamagouche.

The company says it will update restoration times throughout the day.

"Restorations have been particularly challenging in the northeastern area of the province where crews have been dealing with trees contacting power lines and downed wires," Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power's storm lead, said in a statement.

Outages persist in P.E.I.

In P.E.I., outages peaked at 80,000 for Maritime Electric with all 7,000 Summerside Electric customers out as well. On Friday morning, about 7,000 Maritime Electric customers were still affected by the outages.

Crews outside the province are helping restore power, and the utility said the cleanup work will be ongoing.

"We're still in major storm recovery mode for us. Cleanup will be well into days and weeks ahead," said Kim Griffin, a spokesperson for Maritime Electric.

In addition, problems with the underwater cable that connects the grid to New Brunswick cut off the flow of electricity from the mainland.

In New Brunswick, more than 8,000 NB Power customers are still without electricity. At the storm's peak, NB Power about 46,000 customers were without electricity after 80 kilometre an hour winds hit the province.

Most of the customers still affected are in Kent County, where about 3,000 households are experiencing outages.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said more than 90 crews are restoring power across the province. Power is expected to be restored to residents sometime Friday.

In the meantime, Belliveau is asking customers to stay away from downed lines or trees on wires, and for households without power to unplug items.

"This cold load pickup is causing repeat outages as we restore power and slows our progress," he said.