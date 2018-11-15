More than 2,000 NB Power customers still without electricity

More than 2,000 NB Power customers are still without electricity after a strong wind storm whipped through the province on Wednesday.

More than 1,200 customers without power are in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas and close to 800 customers are in the Acadian Peninsula.

As many as 19,000 NB Power customers were without electricity Wednesday, as strong winds hit the province. By Wednesday night, that figure had dropped to about 8,500.

New outages overnight

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said there were several new outages overnight.

"One of the issues is cold loads — which is power shutting down when hundreds of houses still have all their lights on … when the power is sent back to a line and it shuts itself off," he said.

"We encourage people who are out of power to shut down their non-essential electronics and appliances before being reconnected."

He said there are 100 crews trying to restore service and the utility hopes to have everyone reconnected sometime today.

The outages came less than two weeks after a major wind storm whipped through New Brunswick, causing about 100,000 customers to lose power. Some customers had to wait more than five days to have their power restored by NB Power crews.

Snow, snow and — more snow

Between 15 and 20 cm of snow is expected in some parts of the province on Friday. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

And, as if one winter storm wasn't enough this week, get ready for another.

Environment Canada said in a special weather statement a system moving up the Eastern Seaboard will bring snow, ice pellets and rain on Friday.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Fredericton and Moncton areas, Fundy National Park, Grand Lake and Queens County.

In those areas, between 15 and 20 cm of snow is expected throughout the day, before tapering off Friday evening.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."