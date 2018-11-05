Storm closes 20 schools, causes thousands of outages

Close to 50,000 NB Power customers are without electricity Monday morning after a weekend storm that also forced flight cancellations and kept several schools from opening.

NB Power said it could take another day or two before power lines damaged by fallen trees are repaired and power is completely restored.

Almost 22,000 customers still without power are in the Fredericton area and more than 5,000 are in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas.

Parts of the province were hit with 110-kilometre-an-hour winds, and power was knocked out to more than 92,000 households.

The power outages kept many schools closed on Monday, including:

Barkers Point Elementary School.

Bliss Carman Middle School.

Priestman Street School.

Fredericton High School.

Devon Middle School.

Gagetown School.

Geary Elementary Community School.

Gibson Neill Memorial Elementary School.

Kingsclear Consolidated School.

Royal Road Elementary School.

Summerhill Street Elementary School.

Salem Elementary School.

Magnetic Hill School.

Shediac Cape School.

Harcourt School.

Rexton Elementary School.

Eleanor W. Graham Middle School.

Bonar Law Memorial High School.

In the Francophone South School District, Mont Carmel School in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent and Soleil Levant School in Richibucto are also closed.

Sheila Lagacé, a spokesperson for NB Power, said 170 crews worked overnight and will continue restoring power throughout the day.

Crews from neighbouring provinces are also expected to help "as soon as they're available."

Lagacé said most of the outages were caused by trees making contact with power lines, but there were also broken poles and downed power lines.

With some traffic lights still off without power. Use caution at those intersections. Unless otherwise posted no lights makes it a 4 way stop intersection. Please be safe!!

The New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization has been warning people not to approach downed wires on roads or use generators indoors.

"Our main concern from now on is the way people take action to protect themselves or their belongings, particularly when they use generators around their home," Robert Duguay, a spokesperson for EMO, said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Wind damaged the roof of an Irving gas station in Fredericton. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"We want to make sure people are well aware of carbon monoxide poisoning risk and to make sure they use generators properly around their house."

The warning comes after two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning after the ice storm that hit the Acadian Peninsula in January 2017.

He said generators should be kept far from the home and should never be used in a garage, near windows or any ventilation system.

The emergency organization is also reminding people without power to keep their fridge doors closed to help reduce food spoilage.

Where to go in an outage

Warming and charging stations have also been set up in a number of cities and communities:

Upper Nashwaak Lions Club, 1284 Route 107, Stanley.

Nashwaak Villa, 67 Lime Kiln Rd., Stanley.

Upper Kingsclear Fire Department, 22 Mazerolle Settlement Rd., Upper Kingsclear.

Estey's Bridge Community Centre, 1388 Route 620 Highway, Fredericton.

Civic Centre, 44 Salmon Blvd., Campbellton.

Upper Miramichi Fire Department, 6327 Route 8, Boiestown.

Upper Miramichi Lions Club, 6438 Route 8, Boiestown.

Willie O'Ree Place, Mabie Lane, Fredericton (charging station only).

Grant-Harvey Centre, 600 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton (charging station only).

Riverview Fire Station, 650 Pinewood Rd., between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

YMCA Moncton, 30 War Veterans Ave.

Village of Hillsborough boardroom, at 2849 Main St., Unit 1 in Hillsborough, until 5 p.m.

Duguay expects additional warming centres throughout the province as the day progresses.

New Brunswick premier-designate Blaine Higgs said he plans to review the 2017 ice storm report that was released last summer, to see what has been implemented based on those recommendations.

He said there has been an increase in significant weather events across New Brunswick, and the province needs to understand from NB Power how to better prepare and create a stronger system in the future.

"You learn something each time you have an event and you build on that and you're able to cope better each time," he said.

"My goal would be to understand from NB Power, what did we learn previously? What did we implement this time? What did we learn from this particular event and how do we strengthen from there?"

Flights cancelled in Fredericton

Meanwhile, all flights coming into and out of Fredericton International Airport were cancelled Sunday night and, because the runway lights are out, service wasn't expected to resume until mid-Monday morning at the earliest.

An airport spokesperson said crews were working to repair damage to underground wires that provide power to the runway lights.

Kate O'Rourke, a spokesperson for the Fredericton International Airport, said the first flight isn't scheduled until about 10:20 a.m., and the runway will be operational during daylight hours under visual flight rules.

"The crews continue to work on the airfield, and we expect flights to operate normally during the day today," she said.

"We hope to have the situation resolved by nightfall and are bringing in all the resources we can to assist with that."