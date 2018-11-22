Equipment malfunction to blame for widespread power outages in southeast

Close to 10,000 NB Power customers in southeastern New Brunswick were without power for several hours on Wednesday night after a malfunction occurred at the utility's substation in Memramcook.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said the outages were caused by the failure of "a significant piece of equipment."

That piece of equipment is called a differential relay that protects the power influx into the substation.

"Unfortunately, at times, pieces of equipment malfunction," he said.

According to the NB Power website, more than 5,900 customers in the Shediac and Cap-Pelé areas and almost 3,330 in the Sackville region were in the dark as a result of unplanned outages Wednesday night.

Belliveau said some of those outages lasted between 7:15 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. The majority of the power outages in those areas have since been restored.

For some customers in the affected areas, it's the third major outage in the past two weeks. For the province, it's the fourth widespread outage since the beginning of November