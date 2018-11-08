5 days after storm, more than 1,500 still without power

It's been five days since a major wind storm hit the province and more than 1,500 NB Power customers are still without electricity.

Close to 1,000 of the customers affected by power outages are in the Fredericton area.

The strong winds on Saturday night knocked out power to roughly 100,000 households across the province.

Close to 300 crews from New Brunswick and outside the province were working to restore power on Wednesday.

More than 20,000 NB Power customers remain without power almost three days following Saturday’s powerful windstorm. 1:01

NB Power expected most of the power outages to be restored Wednesday night.

But the utility did say a few rural areas wouldn't get power back until Thursday, because power lines are in areas that are harder for crews to access.