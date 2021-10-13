Power outages in Miramichi affect over 3,200
Reports of lightning strikes early this morning, but utility not available for comment
Three unplanned outages early Wednesday morning have left about 3,270 N.B. Power customers in the Miramichi region without electricity.
The utility was contacted for the reason for the outages, but no one was available for comment.
Estimated times for getting power back ranged from not available to 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Affected areas include:
- Beaverbrook
- Bellefond
- Chaplin Island Road
- Hilltop
- Maple Glen
- Miramichi
- Trout Brook
- Big Hole
- Boom Road
- Cassilis
- Curventon
- Eel Ground
- Exmoor
- Halcomb
- Hilltop,
- Lyttleton,
- Matthews Settlement
- Red Bank
- Red Bank Reserve
- Sevogle
- Sillikers
- Strathadam
- Sunny Corner
- Trout Brook
- Warwick Settlement
- Wayerton
- Whitney
- Williamstown
