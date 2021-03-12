More than 3,700 N.B. customers without power amid extreme weather warnings across province
Outages have an estimated end time between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Extreme weather warnings are in effect across New Brunswick, as more than 3,700 N.B. Power customers are without power.
Wind chills currently range from -33 to -45 with winds gusting between 60 and 80 km/h, according to CBC's Ryan Snoddon.
Temperatures are expected to rise slowly Saturday, but will remain between -20 C to low -30s.
Strong winds will continue alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore.
An all-time wind chill record was set in Saint John overnight Saturday with a low of -47. The previous record was set on Jan. 18, 1982 at -45.
The risk of frostbite is high and can develop within minutes, Environment Canada said in a warning.
"Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."
3,781 without power
There were 78 outages and 3,781 N.B. Power customers without power as of Saturday morning.
The outages are in the Central York County, Acadian Peninsula, Carleton, Charlotte Southwest, Kennebecasis Valley Fundy, Victoria Madawaska and Moncton Riverview Dieppe regions.
N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said in an email to CBC News that the outages were caused by "high winds and tree contact with lines."
"Our crews are currently working safely and efficiently to restore power to impacted customers," said Couture, "Safety is at the heart of everything we do and crews are prepared to work in all types of extreme weather conditions."
Couture said new outages continue to be reported Saturday morning.
Travel restricted on highways
RCMP New Brunswick tweeted Saturday that driving conditions are extremely poor in some parts of the province.
Travel is restricted to emergency and service vehicles on Route 113 between Inkerman and Shippigan, and on Route 113 between Shippigan and Lameque.
