Thousands in northwestern New Brunswick without power

Thousands of households and businesses in the Edmundston area have spent Friday without any power, and NB Power is still trying to figure out the problem.

More than 4,700 in in Edmundston, Riviere-Verte, Saint-Basile, Saint-Jacques and Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska have been without power since 6:30 a.m.

Another 2,000 to 2,500 Edmundston Energy customers are without power as well.

NB Power conducted patrols on the ground and by air but has not been able to pinpoint the problem, said spokesperson Marc Belliveau in an email.

NB Power attempted to re-energize the transmission line connecting the outages but that didn't work.

Two warming centres are open for residents in the area, where the high on Friday was –6 C and flurries and a low of –11 C were expected during the night.

The Sports Pavillion in Edmundston, located at 55 15 Aout Rd.

The fire hall in Lac-Baker at 69 de la Pointe St.

The City of Edmundston cautioned residents to avoid heating their homes with combustibles or using outdoor cooking contraptions inside. It also recommended flushing the toilets and turning on faucets periodically to prevent the pipes from freezing.

The power outages caused five schools to close Friday: Carrefour De La Jeunesse, Centre d'Apprentissage du Haut-Madawaska, l'École communautaire Saint-Joseph and l'école Ernest-Lang et l'école Saint-Jacques.