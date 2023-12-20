Day 3 for power outages, many New Brunswick schools remain closed

After a storm rocked New Brunswick with high winds and heavy rains on Monday and overnight into Tuesday, nearly 50,000 N.B. Power customers are still without power Wednesday morning.

It is also the second day of school closures, with more than 50 not opening because of power outages.

Peak outages reached 107,000 customers at one point, and downed lines and fallen trees littered the province.

The majority of remaining customers without electricity on Wednesday are in south-central regions.

N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said the restoration team made good progress overnight and additional crews will be on Wednesday to provide support.

WATCH | 'This will not be a one-day event': Public safety minister: Be prepared for prolonged outages, says public safety minister Duration 1:14 Kris Austin asks New Brunswickers to be patient while cleanup after storm continues.

Officials at a news conference on Tuesday also warned New Brunswickers to be prepared for prolonged outages.

The following schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed Wednesday:

Harvey Elementary and High schools.

Keswick Valley Memorial School.

Kingsclear Consolidated School.

Liverpool Elementary School.

McAdam Elementary and High schools.

Nashwaak Valley School.

Oromocto High School.

Gesner Street Elementary School.

Hubbard Avenue Elementary School.

Harold Peterson Middle School.

Lincoln Elementary Community School.

Geary Elementary Community School.

Nashwaaksis Middle School.

Donald Fraser Memorial School.

Tobique Valley High School.

Bath Community School.

Bristol Elementary School.

Canterbury High School.

In St. Stephen, 93 km/h was the top wind speed recorded on Monday, according to Environment Canada. Residents said they had never seen anything like it. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In the Anglophone South School District, the following are closed:

Campobello Island Consolidated School.

Sir James Dunn Academy.

Vincent Massey Elementary School.

Back Bay Elementary School.

Deer Island Community School.

Lawrence Station Elementary School,

St. Stephen High School,

In Anglophone East, Magnetic Hill School will be closed because it has no water. The other districts are not currently reporting any closures.