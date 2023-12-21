25,000 without power as storm cleanup continues

Around 25,000 N.B. Power customers were still without electricity on Thursday morning, after Monday's storm knocked out power for a peak of 129,000.

After two days with many school closures across the province, only six schools remained closed due to outages on Thursday.

In the Anglophone South district, Back Bay Elementary School, Deer Island Community School and Lawrence Station Elementary School are closed.

In the Anglophone West district, McAdam Elementary School, McAdam High School and Liverpool Street Elementary School are closed. Harvey Elementary and High schools also closed, not because of outages, but because of bad road conditions.

N.B. Power spokesperson said more crews are coming to join restoration efforts on Thursday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Dominique Couture, an N.B. Power spokesperson, told Information Morning Saint John that since the beginning, the utility has restored power to 103,000 customers.

She said updates from the field are showing more infrastructure damage as restoration goes on. Some of this damage, she said, requires complex repairs and specialized equipment and is located in areas that are hard to access.

Despite this, she said, the goal is still to have power back by Christmas.

Couture said crews from Saint John Energy, Edmundston Energy and Hyrdo-Québec have been assisting, and crews from the United States will be joining the efforts Thursday.

"Part of what makes this a bit challenging is simply the volume of outages," he said. "So for each of the outages that we see or that you see on the map, a crew is required, a truck is required, and in some cases, specialized equipment."

Monday's storm brought ferocious winds, with a top speed of 100 km/h clocked at the Fredericton Airport, according to Environment Canada.

Fallen trees and downed power lines littered streets as crews worked to clean up in the wake of the storm.

Many of the remaining outages have Saturday listed as an expected restoration time.

'Optimal' conditions for repairs

David Brown, the president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 37, said something atypical about this storm is that it uprooted a number of large, white pine trees, which he said are typically "wind firm."

When that happens, it brings the lines right to the ground, he said.

"The vast destruction and where it's spread out throughout the province is unbelievable," said Brown.

Luckily, Brown said, the conditions in the province have been optimal for repair work. He said extreme cold temperatures can hamper work in other ways, so at least with mild weather, the workers are comfortable.

Brown said he wants to thank the crews that have been out working the last few days.

"They work in the harshest conditions when we're cold in our homes," he said.

"They take a lot of pride in their work. And for that, I thank them, and I just encourage them to work safe and to follow the rules. And if they're tired, get the rest needed."