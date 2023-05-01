Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

Thousands wake up to continued power outages in New Brunswick

Several thousand N.B. Power customers were still without power after Monday's rain and intense winds.

Heavy winds on Monday knocked out power for tens of thousands in N.B.

CBC News ·
Cars are seen driving on a street during a rainy day in Fredericton.
Power outages on Monday knocked out traffic lights as well electrical supply to 46,000 homes and business across New Brunswick. (Pat Richard/CBC)

Thousands of people were still without power Tuesday morning in southern and central New Brunswick.

About 7,000 customers were without power as of 7:00 a.m AT, according to N.B. Power's online outage list. 

The majority of the outages on Tuesday morning are in Charlotte County in the southwest.

L'École Mgr-Mattieu-Mazerolle, in Riviere-Verte, in the francophone south-west district is closed for the day due to the  outage.

The outages happened as rain and winds of about 75 km/h rolled across New Brunswick on Monday morning.

The majority of outages during the day Monday were in the central and southwestern parts of New Brunswick, but Madawaska County in the northwest had the most by the end of the afternoon.

N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said Monday no one from the corporation was available for an interview about why the power failures happened, but confirmed in an email that weather was the cause of some.

He said crews were on site "to investigate and restore power safely and efficiently to customers."

N.B. Power said "scattered outages" were caused by high winds and significant rainfall. 

Tens of thousands of N.B. Power customers lose electricity amid high winds

15 hours ago
Duration 0:34
As many as 46,000 customers reported having no electricity in the central and southwestern parts of the province Monday. A spokesperson for N.B. Power said high winds and rain were behind some of the outages.

With files from Aidan Cox

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now