Thousands wake up to continued power outages in New Brunswick

Thousands of people were still without power Tuesday morning in southern and central New Brunswick.

About 7,000 customers were without power as of 7:00 a.m AT, according to N.B. Power's online outage list.

The majority of the outages on Tuesday morning are in Charlotte County in the southwest.

L'École Mgr-Mattieu-Mazerolle, in Riviere-Verte, in the francophone south-west district is closed for the day due to the outage.

The outages happened as rain and winds of about 75 km/h rolled across New Brunswick on Monday morning.

The majority of outages during the day Monday were in the central and southwestern parts of New Brunswick, but Madawaska County in the northwest had the most by the end of the afternoon.

N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said Monday no one from the corporation was available for an interview about why the power failures happened, but confirmed in an email that weather was the cause of some.

He said crews were on site "to investigate and restore power safely and efficiently to customers."

N.B. Power said "scattered outages" were caused by high winds and significant rainfall.