Power outage impacting 4,000 in Saint John resolved

Power was restored for the thousands of Saint John residents and businesses who experienced an outage Wednesday.

Saint John Energy began receiving calls about outages at around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon from customers in the south end. More than 4,000 Saint John residents and businesses were without power

By 5:30 p.m., power was restored for all customers impacted.

Traffic lights in most areas of uptown Saint John are not functioning due to the power outage. Please, proceed through intersections with some extra caution, expect delays and take your time. —@saintjohnpolice

The utility's manager of stakeholder relations, Jessica DeLong, said the cause was a loss of power supply from NB Power.

NB Power didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.