New Brunswick

Power outage impacting 4,000 in Saint John resolved

Power was restored for the thousands of Saint John residents and businesses who experienced an outage Wednesday.

Power was restored for all customers at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Isabelle Leger · CBC News ·
Saint John Energy is New Brunswick's second largest utility and celebrates its 98th anniversary this year. An offer to buy it by an unnamed party has raised concerns. (Robert Jones/CBC)

Saint John Energy began receiving calls about outages at around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon from customers in the south end. More than 4,000 Saint John residents and businesses were without power 

By 5:30 p.m., power was restored for all customers impacted. 

The utility's manager of stakeholder relations, Jessica DeLong, said the cause was a loss of power supply from NB Power. 

NB Power didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Jessica DeLong is Saint John Energy's manager of stakeholder relations (Submitted)

 

