Power outages in Kennebecasis Valley Fundy, Fredericton areas impacting 1,300 customers

Over 1,300 customers in the Kennebecasis Valley Fundy area and Fredericton-Oromocto region are experiencing an unplanned power outage.

N.B. Power's website indicates the bulk of the outages are along a stretch from Evandale and Grand Bay-Westfield.

Close to 1,250 people in these areas are experiencing power outages.

N.B. Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said a call came in regarding a power outage in the Rothesay area at around noon Sunday.

Approximately 980 customers in the region have lost power.

"After we patrolled the area, we found a very large tree on one of our transmission lines," Belliveau said.

He said crews were finishing up with the tree on the line when they discovered an unrelated issue on a section that was still live.

That led to another outage for 270 customers.

Belliveau said customers can expect power this afternoon.

Over 50 customers in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas have also lost power in a separate outage.