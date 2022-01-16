Residents in Moncton area still without power following winter storm

Over 1,300 customers were still without power as of 11 a.m. Sunday in New Brunswick.

Many of the power outages — 644 — are in the Moncton area in Riverview, according to N.B. Power.

The power in the region is expected to return around 3:30 p.m.

Over 700 are also without power in Madawaska and Victoria counties, which include the communities of Notre Dame De Lourdes, Siegas and Ste-Anne-Madawaska.

N.B. Power expects restoration in those counties by noon.

Wind warnings are in effect in Charlotte County in Saint Andrews, Grand Manan Island and Point Lepreau.

Winds of 90 km/h could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, Environment Canada said.

The Confederation Bridge between New Brunswick and P.E.I. remains closed for large vehicles like trucks, tractor-trailers and buses, with wind gusts close to 90 km/h in the area around 10 a.m.

About 1,000 N.B. Power customers were without power on Saturday in the Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy after a winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow to the area.

Winter storm and extreme cold warnings issued by Environment Canada were lifted by afternoon.

Cold temperatures between –19 and –20 C are expected in many regions of the province today, with the wind chill making it feel closer to –30 C in places.

The coldest spot in the province is Edmundston, where temperatures reached –30 C Sunday morning, with a wind chill of –34.